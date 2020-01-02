Stock’s Earning Overview Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXS): American Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:AFG)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citrix Systems, Inc. as 802.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 795.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 816 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 801.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTXS to be -0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.94%. For the next 5 years, Citrix Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citrix Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 110.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citrix Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.67%, where Monthly Performance is -1.69%, Quarterly performance is 15.48%, 6 Months performance is 11.69% and yearly performance percentage is 8.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.83% and Monthly Volatility of 1.00%.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.21/share and a High Estimate of $2.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. as 1.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Financial Group, Inc. is 1.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFG to be 26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.48%. For the next 5 years, American Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Financial Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 336.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.22%, where Monthly Performance is -0.05%, Quarterly performance is 5.69%, 6 Months performance is 7.31% and yearly performance percentage is 25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.03%.