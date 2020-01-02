Revenue Estimates Analysis: Trinity Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TRN): Essex Property Trust, Inc.(NYSE:ESS)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinity Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. as 815.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. is 696.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 888.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 735 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRN to be 26.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Trinity Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of -7.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinity Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinity Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.74%, where Monthly Performance is 5.28%, Quarterly performance is 20.77%, 6 Months performance is 11.14% and yearly performance percentage is 7.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essex Property Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. as 371.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is 367.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 383.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 350.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESS to be 7.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.95%. For the next 5 years, Essex Property Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essex Property Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 363.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essex Property Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.36%, where Monthly Performance is -3.63%, Quarterly performance is -7.61%, 6 Months performance is 0.77% and yearly performance percentage is 22.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.97% and Monthly Volatility of 1.48%.