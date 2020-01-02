Revenue Estimates Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.(NYSE:BKD): Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPTH)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -82.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. as 1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 983.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKD to be -19.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.04%. For the next 5 years, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 59.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.71%, where Monthly Performance is 1.82%, Quarterly performance is -6.56%, 6 Months performance is -4.22% and yearly performance percentage is 8.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) will report its next earnings on Nov 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.69/share and a High Estimate of $-0.69/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 136.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.85%, where Monthly Performance is 10.21%, Quarterly performance is -15.72%, 6 Months performance is -45.35% and yearly performance percentage is 128.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 128.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.25% and Monthly Volatility of 6.66%.