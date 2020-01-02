Revenue Estimates Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company(NYSE:BMY): Sasol Ltd.(NYSE:SSL)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as 6.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 5.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BMY to be 10.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expecting Growth of 29.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.55%, where Monthly Performance is 12.73%, Quarterly performance is 26.73%, 6 Months performance is 37.51% and yearly performance percentage is 23.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.03% and Monthly Volatility of 1.60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sasol Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sasol Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 257.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sasol Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 19.86%, Quarterly performance is 25.93%, 6 Months performance is -10.78% and yearly performance percentage is -26.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 1.98%.