Revenue Estimates Analysis of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.(NYSE:ADSW): SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.(NYSE:SITE)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. as 412.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is 409.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 415.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 983.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.24%, where Monthly Performance is -0.24%, Quarterly performance is 0.8%, 6 Months performance is 2.21% and yearly performance percentage is 37.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.16% and Monthly Volatility of 0.22%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. as 524.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is 516.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 555.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SITE to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.64%. For the next 5 years, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 295.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.64%, where Monthly Performance is 2.13%, Quarterly performance is 25.47%, 6 Months performance is 31.8% and yearly performance percentage is 64.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.