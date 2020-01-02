Recent analysts Ratings: Perrigo Company(NYSE:PRGO): Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN)

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Perrigo Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Perrigo Company as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Perrigo Company is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRGO to be 7.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.48%. For the next 5 years, Perrigo Company is expecting Growth of 7.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Perrigo Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Perrigo Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.23%, where Monthly Performance is 0.84%, Quarterly performance is -6.43%, 6 Months performance is 4.62% and yearly performance percentage is 33.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.59% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will report its next earnings on Jan 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lennar Corporation as 6.58 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lennar Corporation is 6.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEN to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.92%. For the next 5 years, Lennar Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lennar Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lennar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.27%, where Monthly Performance is -6.47%, Quarterly performance is 0.13%, 6 Months performance is 14.91% and yearly performance percentage is 42.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.43% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.