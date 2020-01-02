Most Recent analysts Ratings: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:FND): Smart Sand, Inc.(NASDAQ:SND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. as 526.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is 524.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 528.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 436.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FND to be 5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.45%. For the next 5 years, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.64%, where Monthly Performance is 5.83%, Quarterly performance is 2.79%, 6 Months performance is 21.03% and yearly performance percentage is 96.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 96.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Smart Sand, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Smart Sand, Inc. as 46.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Smart Sand, Inc. is 42.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 52.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SND to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 90%. For the next 5 years, Smart Sand, Inc. is expecting Growth of -34.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Smart Sand, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 241.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Smart Sand, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.86%, where Monthly Performance is 8.62%, Quarterly performance is -5.26%, 6 Months performance is 8.15% and yearly performance percentage is 13.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 5.13%.