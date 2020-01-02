Earnings Analysis of Apollo Global Management, LLC(NYSE:APO): Crestwood Equity Partners LP(NYSE:CEQP)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management, LLC and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Global Management, LLC as 679.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Global Management, LLC is 634 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 705 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of -104010000.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APO to be 172.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.53%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Global Management, LLC is expecting Growth of 22.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1214.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Global Management, LLC, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Global Management, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 8.93%, Quarterly performance is 28.67%, 6 Months performance is 33.68% and yearly performance percentage is 94.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 94.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP as 680.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 641.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 718.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 768.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEQP to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 814.29%. For the next 5 years, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expecting Growth of -60.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1747.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 383.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.34%, where Monthly Performance is -2.84%, Quarterly performance is -15.14%, 6 Months performance is -15% and yearly performance percentage is 10.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.