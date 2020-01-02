Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL): Immersion Corporation(NASDAQ:IMMR)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 73.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 73.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 129.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 435.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 178.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.85%, where Monthly Performance is -5.29%, Quarterly performance is 92.34%, 6 Months performance is 54.97% and yearly performance percentage is 19.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.35% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Immersion Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Immersion Corporation as 12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Immersion Corporation is 12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.87 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Immersion Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 226.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 52.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Immersion Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.99%, where Monthly Performance is 10.07%, Quarterly performance is -0.13%, 6 Months performance is -1.59% and yearly performance percentage is -17.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.52%.