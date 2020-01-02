Analysts showing optimistic trends for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.(NYSE:TOO): Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(NYSE:TMO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. as 319.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 285 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 285 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 283.87 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -0.65%, Quarterly performance is 0.65%, 6 Months performance is 26.23% and yearly performance percentage is 27.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.65% and Monthly Volatility of 0.74%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.51/share and a High Estimate of $3.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc as 6.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is 6.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMO to be 8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.03%. For the next 5 years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is expecting Growth of 10.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.48%, Quarterly performance is 13.04%, 6 Months performance is 7.89% and yearly performance percentage is 45.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.89% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.