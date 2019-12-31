Revenue Estimates Analysis of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:FRSH): People’s United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will report its next earnings on Jan 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for People’s United Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. as 491.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for People’s United Financial, Inc. is 464.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 515.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 411.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBCT to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.03%. For the next 5 years, People’s United Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on People’s United Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, People’s United Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.83%, where Monthly Performance is 1.94%, Quarterly performance is 7.39%, 6 Months performance is -0.24% and yearly performance percentage is 17.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.04% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.