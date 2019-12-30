What do Analysts Say about United Rentals, Inc.(NYSE:URI): Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIIQ)

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Rentals, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.52/share and a High Estimate of $6.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. as 2.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. is 2.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.48 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for URI to be 13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.6%. For the next 5 years, United Rentals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Rentals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Rentals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.71%, where Monthly Performance is 7.83%, Quarterly performance is 35.05%, 6 Months performance is 27.07% and yearly performance percentage is 60.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 106.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2/share and a High Estimate of $2.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. as 172.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is 147.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 131.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIIQ to be 128.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 90.7%. For the next 5 years, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 660.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.12%, where Monthly Performance is -2.16%, Quarterly performance is -21.71%, 6 Months performance is -28.36% and yearly performance percentage is -30.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.43% and Monthly Volatility of 8.03%.