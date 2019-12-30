What are analysts Suggestions on FMC Corporation(NYSE:FMC): CoreLogic, Inc.(NYSE:CLGX)

FMC Corporation (FMC) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FMC Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FMC Corporation as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FMC Corporation is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FMC to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.23%. For the next 5 years, FMC Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FMC Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 891 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FMC Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.81%, where Monthly Performance is 2.65%, Quarterly performance is 17.42%, 6 Months performance is 21.92% and yearly performance percentage is 58.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.41% and Monthly Volatility of 1.53%.

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CoreLogic, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CoreLogic, Inc. as 419.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CoreLogic, Inc. is 408.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 432.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 403.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLGX to be 35.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, CoreLogic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CoreLogic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 619.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CoreLogic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.88%, where Monthly Performance is 4.81%, Quarterly performance is -4.31%, 6 Months performance is 3.61% and yearly performance percentage is 29.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.