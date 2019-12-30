what are Analysts report about TESARO, Inc.(NASDAQ:TSRO): FLIR Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. as 501.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 491.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 510 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 448.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLIR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.43%. For the next 5 years, FLIR Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FLIR Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 593.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FLIR Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is -2.89%, Quarterly performance is -1.21%, 6 Months performance is -3.6% and yearly performance percentage is 21.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.27% and Monthly Volatility of 1.34%.