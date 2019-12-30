Price Target Analysis of BeiGene, Ltd.(NASDAQ:BGNE): Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADMS)

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) will report its next earnings on Nov 13. The company reported the earnings of $-5.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BeiGene, Ltd. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.75/share and a High Estimate of $-2.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. as 59.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BeiGene, Ltd. is 50.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 74.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BGNE to be 0.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.79%. For the next 5 years, BeiGene, Ltd. is expecting Growth of -16.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BeiGene, Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 407.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -35.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BeiGene, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.77%, where Monthly Performance is -17.78%, Quarterly performance is 37.49%, 6 Months performance is 34.88% and yearly performance percentage is 21.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.39%.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 15.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 14.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADMS to be 10.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.15%. For the next 5 years, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 657.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -52.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -205.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.34%, where Monthly Performance is -30%, Quarterly performance is -42.24%, 6 Months performance is -37.9% and yearly performance percentage is -54.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.46% and Monthly Volatility of 9.86%.