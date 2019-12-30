Investors Catching Stocks Citigroup Inc.(NYSE:C): Exelon Corporation(NYSE:EXC)

Citigroup Inc. (C) will report its next earnings on Jan 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citigroup Inc. as 18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citigroup Inc. is 17.47 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for C to be 14.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.9%. For the next 5 years, Citigroup Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citigroup Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citigroup Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.88%, where Monthly Performance is 5.58%, Quarterly performance is 14.7%, 6 Months performance is 13.77% and yearly performance percentage is 53.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.97% and Monthly Volatility of 1.23%.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exelon Corporation as 8.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exelon Corporation is 5.61 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXC to be 34.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.75%. For the next 5 years, Exelon Corporation is expecting Growth of -0.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exelon Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exelon Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.96%, where Monthly Performance is 3.18%, Quarterly performance is -6.53%, 6 Months performance is -5.28% and yearly performance percentage is 1.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.37%.