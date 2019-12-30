Earnings Analysis of Tahoe Resources, Inc.(NYSE:TAHO): Gerdau S.A.(NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gerdau S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gerdau S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.31%, where Monthly Performance is 20.8%, Quarterly performance is 55.99%, 6 Months performance is 23.91% and yearly performance percentage is 29.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.71% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.