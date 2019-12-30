Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Apollo Global Management, LLC(NYSE:APO): Fossil Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOSL)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management, LLC and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Global Management, LLC as 679.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Global Management, LLC is 634 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 705 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of -104010000.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APO to be 172.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.53%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Global Management, LLC is expecting Growth of 22.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1214.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Global Management, LLC, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Global Management, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.73%, where Monthly Performance is 11.12%, Quarterly performance is 23.64%, 6 Months performance is 40.15% and yearly performance percentage is 96.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 95.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fossil Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fossil Group, Inc. as 719.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fossil Group, Inc. is 707.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 725 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 786.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOSL to be -27.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 147.62%. For the next 5 years, Fossil Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fossil Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 138.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fossil Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is 6.32%, Quarterly performance is -37.02%, 6 Months performance is -32.7% and yearly performance percentage is -51.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.29%.