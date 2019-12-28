What do Analysts Say about Sunworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUNW): Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:LW)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunworks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunworks, Inc. as 21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunworks, Inc. is 21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.24 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunworks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 391.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunworks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.67%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is -53.73%, 6 Months performance is -68.98% and yearly performance percentage is -39.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.75% and Monthly Volatility of 6.07%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will report its next earnings on Jan 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LW to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.16%. For the next 5 years, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.25%, where Monthly Performance is 2.69%, Quarterly performance is 15.27%, 6 Months performance is 35.14% and yearly performance percentage is 19.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.16%.