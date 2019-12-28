What are analysts Suggestions on Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF): Northern Trust Corporation(NASDAQ:NTRS)

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will report its next earnings on Jan 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Regions Financial Corporation as 1.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Regions Financial Corporation is 1.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.45 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RF to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.7%. For the next 5 years, Regions Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Regions Financial Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Regions Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.4%, where Monthly Performance is 2.49%, Quarterly performance is 8.62%, 6 Months performance is 18.38% and yearly performance percentage is 28.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.00% and Monthly Volatility of 1.47%.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.68/share and a High Estimate of $1.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northern Trust Corporation as 1.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northern Trust Corporation is 1.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRS to be -3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.14%. For the next 5 years, Northern Trust Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Trust Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 988.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Trust Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.83%, Quarterly performance is 13.46%, 6 Months performance is 21.32% and yearly performance percentage is 31.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.