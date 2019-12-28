what are Analysts report about Vulcan Materials Company(NYSE:VMC): Aflac Incorporated(NYSE:AFL)

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vulcan Materials Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vulcan Materials Company as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vulcan Materials Company is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VMC to be 19.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.74%. For the next 5 years, Vulcan Materials Company is expecting Growth of 18.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vulcan Materials Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 957.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vulcan Materials Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.27%, where Monthly Performance is 3.02%, Quarterly performance is -5.45%, 6 Months performance is 6.22% and yearly performance percentage is 56.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aflac Incorporated as 5.55 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aflac Incorporated is 5.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFL to be -1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.79%. For the next 5 years, Aflac Incorporated is expecting Growth of 0.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aflac Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aflac Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.66%, where Monthly Performance is -2.28%, Quarterly performance is 1.13%, 6 Months performance is -2.73% and yearly performance percentage is 24.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.29%.