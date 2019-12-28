what are Analysts report about Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX): Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Dec 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFIX to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.86%. For the next 5 years, Stitch Fix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 257.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 101.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 107.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 12.06%, Quarterly performance is 36.9%, 6 Months performance is -15.98% and yearly performance percentage is 42.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.62%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cerus Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cerus Corporation as 24.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cerus Corporation is 23.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CERS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Cerus Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cerus Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 933.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -100.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -48.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cerus Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.54%, where Monthly Performance is 2.64%, Quarterly performance is -13.45%, 6 Months performance is -13.36% and yearly performance percentage is -13.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.94%.