Revenue Estimates Analysis of BioTime, Inc.(NYSE:BTX): Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.(NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDAY to be 57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1280% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 108.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.64%, where Monthly Performance is 14.32%, Quarterly performance is 32.66%, 6 Months performance is 39.37% and yearly performance percentage is 108.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.