Investors Catching Stocks Post Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POST): Synovus Financial Corp.(NYSE:SNV)

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Post Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for POST to be 4.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.47%. For the next 5 years, Post Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Post Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 68.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Post Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.81%, where Monthly Performance is 2.46%, Quarterly performance is 1.5%, 6 Months performance is 5.07% and yearly performance percentage is 22.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. as 485.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. is 478.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 493.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 365.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNV to be 5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.22%. For the next 5 years, Synovus Financial Corp. is expecting Growth of -6.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synovus Financial Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synovus Financial Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 1.2%, Quarterly performance is 9.56%, 6 Months performance is 13.96% and yearly performance percentage is 22.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.