Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Federated Investors, Inc.(NYSE:FII): FS Investment Corporation(NYSE:FSIC)

Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federated Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federated Investors, Inc. as 352.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federated Investors, Inc. is 344.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 361.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 307.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FII to be 14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.93%. For the next 5 years, Federated Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federated Investors, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federated Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.88%, where Monthly Performance is -0.33%, Quarterly performance is 1.58%, 6 Months performance is 3.69% and yearly performance percentage is 30%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.