What do Analysts Say about Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VLRS): Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NFLX)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. as 484.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is 460.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 498.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 402 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 242.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.37%, where Monthly Performance is 1.6%, Quarterly performance is 7.14%, 6 Months performance is 11% and yearly performance percentage is 102.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 101.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.97% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Netflix, Inc. and for the current quarter 40 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 36 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Netflix, Inc. as 5.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Netflix, Inc. is 5.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NFLX to be 73.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Netflix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 63.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Netflix, Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 105.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Netflix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.62%, where Monthly Performance is 7.32%, Quarterly performance is 25.85%, 6 Months performance is -8.01% and yearly performance percentage is 42.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.