What are analysts Suggestions on Cardlytics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDLX): Vector Group Ltd.(NYSE:VGR)

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 120%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardlytics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardlytics, Inc. as 59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardlytics, Inc. is 57.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDLX to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.09%. For the next 5 years, Cardlytics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 86.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cardlytics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 508.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -42.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardlytics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.72%, where Monthly Performance is 7.97%, Quarterly performance is 87.76%, 6 Months performance is 165.29% and yearly performance percentage is 494.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 476.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 109.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. as 451.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vector Group Ltd. is 451.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 451.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 445.94 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vector Group Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vector Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.38%, where Monthly Performance is 2.29%, Quarterly performance is 11.06%, 6 Months performance is 42.38% and yearly performance percentage is 46.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.