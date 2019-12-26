Revenue Estimates Analysis of PotlatchDeltic Corporation(NASDAQ:PCH): Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:EL)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PotlatchDeltic Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Corporation as 216.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Corporation is 201 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 232.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 217.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCH to be 275%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 162.5%. For the next 5 years, PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PotlatchDeltic Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 309.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PotlatchDeltic Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.48%, where Monthly Performance is 1.1%, Quarterly performance is 4.64%, 6 Months performance is 16.22% and yearly performance percentage is 48.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.84/share and a High Estimate of $2.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EL to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.03%. For the next 5 years, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 11.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.49%, where Monthly Performance is 6.35%, Quarterly performance is 6.24%, 6 Months performance is 12.58% and yearly performance percentage is 67.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 57.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.35%.