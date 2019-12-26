Price Target Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation(NYSE:DDD): Precipio, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRPO)

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 3D Systems Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 3D Systems Corporation as 164.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 3D Systems Corporation is 161 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 166.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 180.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DDD to be -90%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 88.89%. For the next 5 years, 3D Systems Corporation is expecting Growth of 170% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -180% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 3D Systems Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 99.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 3D Systems Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.17%, where Monthly Performance is 2.4%, Quarterly performance is 10.62%, 6 Months performance is 1.7% and yearly performance percentage is -8.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Precipio, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 645.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -74.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -144.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -153.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Precipio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.28%, where Monthly Performance is -3.38%, Quarterly performance is -8.26%, 6 Months performance is -25.37% and yearly performance percentage is -12.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.07% and Monthly Volatility of 8.83%.