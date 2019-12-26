Investors Catching Stocks Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:DNKN): Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. as 336.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is 324.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 343.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 319.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNKN to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.97%. For the next 5 years, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 634.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.99%, where Monthly Performance is -0.92%, Quarterly performance is -7.57%, 6 Months performance is -6.74% and yearly performance percentage is 19.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. as 781.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is 773.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 796.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 743.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACHC to be 8.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.95%. For the next 5 years, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 684.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 1.61%, Quarterly performance is 2.24%, 6 Months performance is -4.17% and yearly performance percentage is 32.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.