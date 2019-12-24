What are analysts Suggestions on Primo Water Corporation(NASDAQ:PRMW): National Vision Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYE)

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Primo Water Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Primo Water Corporation as 76.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Primo Water Corporation is 75.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 77 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRMW to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Primo Water Corporation is expecting Growth of 51.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Primo Water Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 251.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 116.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Primo Water Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8%, where Monthly Performance is 12.55%, Quarterly performance is -12.22%, 6 Months performance is -10.68% and yearly performance percentage is -20.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Vision Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. as 388.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Vision Holdings, Inc. is 385.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 391 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 355.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EYE to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Vision Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 721.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 354.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Vision Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is 15.75%, Quarterly performance is 33.16%, 6 Months performance is 6.74% and yearly performance percentage is 24.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.