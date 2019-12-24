what are Analysts report about Visteon Corporation(NASDAQ:VC): Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Visteon Corporation (VC) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Visteon Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Visteon Corporation as 750.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Visteon Corporation is 733 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 731 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VC to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 88.68%. For the next 5 years, Visteon Corporation is expecting Growth of 69.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Visteon Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 390.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Visteon Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.5%, where Monthly Performance is -1.9%, Quarterly performance is 15.36%, 6 Months performance is 61.74% and yearly performance percentage is 45.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $10.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $12.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. and for the current quarter 38 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $12.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $10.9/share and a High Estimate of $13.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 34 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alphabet Inc. as 46.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alphabet Inc. is 46.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 47.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOGL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.61%. For the next 5 years, Alphabet Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alphabet Inc., where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alphabet Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 3.88%, Quarterly performance is 10.86%, 6 Months performance is 24.19% and yearly performance percentage is 36.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.05%.