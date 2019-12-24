what are Analysts report about Kellogg Company(NYSE:K): Pivotal Software, Inc.(NYSE:PVTL)

Kellogg Company (K) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kellogg Company as 3.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kellogg Company is 3.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for K to be -6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.99%. For the next 5 years, Kellogg Company is expecting Growth of 3.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kellogg Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kellogg Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.77%, where Monthly Performance is 6.27%, Quarterly performance is 7.64%, 6 Months performance is 26.13% and yearly performance percentage is 19.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.15%.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) will report its next earnings on Dec 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pivotal Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pivotal Software, Inc. as 199.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pivotal Software, Inc. is 194.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 205.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 169.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVTL to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, Pivotal Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of 275% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 85.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pivotal Software, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 217.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pivotal Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.2%, where Monthly Performance is 0.07%, Quarterly performance is 0.94%, 6 Months performance is 37.83% and yearly performance percentage is -1.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.13% and Monthly Volatility of 0.18%.