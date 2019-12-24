Revenue Estimates Analysis of Vectren Corporation(NYSE:VVC): Micron Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) will report its next earnings on Dec 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Micron Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MU to be -76.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.76%. For the next 5 years, Micron Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 104.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Micron Technology, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Micron Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.65%, where Monthly Performance is 21.62%, Quarterly performance is 14.2%, 6 Months performance is 69.52% and yearly performance percentage is 82.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 74.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.37% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.