Revenue Estimates Analysis of Genesis Energy, L.P.(NYSE:GEL): Koninklijke Philips N.V.(NYSE:PHG)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -110%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genesis Energy, L.P. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genesis Energy, L.P. as 628.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genesis Energy, L.P. is 602.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 671 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 689.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GEL to be -94.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -68.75%. For the next 5 years, Genesis Energy, L.P. is expecting Growth of 218.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genesis Energy, L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 653.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genesis Energy, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.61%, where Monthly Performance is 12.04%, Quarterly performance is -5.8%, 6 Months performance is -5.1% and yearly performance percentage is 7.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koninklijke Philips N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 548.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.07%, where Monthly Performance is 7.58%, Quarterly performance is 1.64%, 6 Months performance is 14.16% and yearly performance percentage is 42.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.63% and Monthly Volatility of 0.79%.