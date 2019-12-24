Revenue Estimates Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation(NASDAQ:EXAS): Telefonica Brasil S.A.(NYSE:VIV)

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exact Sciences Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.42/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exact Sciences Corporation as 253.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation is 225.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 295.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 142.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXAS to be 15.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.12%. For the next 5 years, Exact Sciences Corporation is expecting Growth of 73.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exact Sciences Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exact Sciences Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.13%, where Monthly Performance is 22.73%, Quarterly performance is -2.55%, 6 Months performance is -12.98% and yearly performance percentage is 72.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telefonica Brasil S.A. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 2.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.91 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telefonica Brasil S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telefonica Brasil S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 8.02%, Quarterly performance is 10.04%, 6 Months performance is 11.19% and yearly performance percentage is 22.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.