Price Target Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB): Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:AVDL)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. as 241.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is 236.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 248.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 247.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NYCB to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.26%. For the next 5 years, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Community Bancorp, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.92%, where Monthly Performance is -2.31%, Quarterly performance is -5.95%, 6 Months performance is 21.02% and yearly performance percentage is 35.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as 7.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 7.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.92 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 714.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 732.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.22%, where Monthly Performance is 13.99%, Quarterly performance is 52.07%, 6 Months performance is 140.88% and yearly performance percentage is 228.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 155.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.19% and Monthly Volatility of 8.57%.