Investors Catching Stocks magicJack VocalTec Ltd(NASDAQ:CALL): Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pure Storage, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. as 489.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. is 484 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 495 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 422.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PSTG to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.27%. For the next 5 years, Pure Storage, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pure Storage, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pure Storage, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.49%, where Monthly Performance is -14.36%, Quarterly performance is 0.24%, 6 Months performance is 8.07% and yearly performance percentage is 13.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.