Investors Catching Stocks Evergy, Inc.(NYSE:EVRG): Seagate Technology PLC(NASDAQ:STX)

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evergy, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Evergy, Inc. as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Evergy, Inc. is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVRG to be 312.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.82%. For the next 5 years, Evergy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evergy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evergy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.95%, where Monthly Performance is -1.44%, Quarterly performance is -4.38%, 6 Months performance is 4.01% and yearly performance percentage is 9.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.15% and Monthly Volatility of 1.31%.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seagate Technology PLC and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STX to be -6.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.81%. For the next 5 years, Seagate Technology PLC is expecting Growth of 11.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seagate Technology PLC, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 93.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seagate Technology PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.22%, where Monthly Performance is 1.5%, Quarterly performance is 16.41%, 6 Months performance is 30.64% and yearly performance percentage is 66.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 56.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.