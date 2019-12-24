Earnings Analysis of Western Digital Corporation(NASDAQ:WDC): Integrated Device Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDTI)

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDC to be -60.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 288.24%. For the next 5 years, Western Digital Corporation is expecting Growth of 170.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Digital Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Digital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.97%, where Monthly Performance is 31.06%, Quarterly performance is 5.24%, 6 Months performance is 52.55% and yearly performance percentage is 74.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 69.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.