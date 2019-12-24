Earnings Analysis of Athene Holding Ltd.(NYSE:ATH): Cott Corporation(NYSE:COT)

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Athene Holding Ltd. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATH to be 38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.33%. For the next 5 years, Athene Holding Ltd. is expecting Growth of 16.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Athene Holding Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Athene Holding Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.47%, where Monthly Performance is 8.51%, Quarterly performance is 12.37%, 6 Months performance is 13.21% and yearly performance percentage is 23.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.

Cott Corporation (COT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cott Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cott Corporation as 609.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cott Corporation is 602 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 621 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 599.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COT to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 107.14%. For the next 5 years, Cott Corporation is expecting Growth of 64.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 68.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cott Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 708.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cott Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.96%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is 6.05%, 6 Months performance is 0.97% and yearly performance percentage is -1.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.60% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.