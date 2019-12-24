Comprehensive Stock Analysis of U S Concrete, Inc.(NASDAQ:USCR): AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS)

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) will report its next earnings on Nov 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U S Concrete, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U S Concrete, Inc. as 388.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U S Concrete, Inc. is 378.03 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 393.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 370.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U S Concrete, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 252.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U S Concrete, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.6%, where Monthly Performance is 4.87%, Quarterly performance is -12.28%, 6 Months performance is -9.89% and yearly performance percentage is 25.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AK Steel Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AK Steel Holding Corporation as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AK Steel Holding Corporation is 1.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AKS to be -162.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -86.96%. For the next 5 years, AK Steel Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of -39.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AK Steel Holding Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 85%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AK Steel Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.96%, where Monthly Performance is 30.92%, Quarterly performance is 35.27%, 6 Months performance is 52.34% and yearly performance percentage is 33.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.