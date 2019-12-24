Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Schneider National, Inc.(NYSE:SNDR): Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL)

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Schneider National, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. as 1.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. is 1.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNDR to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Schneider National, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Schneider National, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 468.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Schneider National, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.86%, where Monthly Performance is -4.61%, Quarterly performance is 1.11%, 6 Months performance is 26.14% and yearly performance percentage is 19.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.89% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 73.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 73.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 129.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 437.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 171.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.06%, where Monthly Performance is 2.45%, Quarterly performance is 74.08%, 6 Months performance is 58.84% and yearly performance percentage is 22.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.