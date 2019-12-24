Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.(NYSE:HPP): Scientific Games Corp(NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -63.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. as 193.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is 184.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 203.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 198.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HPP to be 8.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.2%. For the next 5 years, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 733.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 126.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 68.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.63%, where Monthly Performance is 4.74%, Quarterly performance is 9.85%, 6 Months performance is 11.52% and yearly performance percentage is 30.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 475%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corp and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Scientific Games Corp as 896.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Scientific Games Corp is 874.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 933.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 885.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SGMS to be -4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -92.31%. For the next 5 years, Scientific Games Corp is expecting Growth of 214.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 81.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Scientific Games Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 868.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Scientific Games Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.97%, where Monthly Performance is -5.07%, Quarterly performance is 16.54%, 6 Months performance is 46.68% and yearly performance percentage is 76.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.