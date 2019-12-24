Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Harmonic Inc.(NASDAQ:HLIT): Conduent Incorporated(NYSE:CNDT)

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Harmonic Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Harmonic Inc. as 113.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Harmonic Inc. is 112 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 114.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 113.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLIT to be -27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, Harmonic Inc. is expecting Growth of 25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.32% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 674.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Harmonic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.38%, where Monthly Performance is -1.75%, Quarterly performance is 20.21%, 6 Months performance is 40.18% and yearly performance percentage is 70.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 66.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Conduent Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Conduent Incorporated as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Conduent Incorporated is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Conduent Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.17%, where Monthly Performance is 7.15%, Quarterly performance is 5.61%, 6 Months performance is -25.87% and yearly performance percentage is -34.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 3.76%.