Analysts Recommendations SSR Mining Inc.(NASDAQ:SSRM): F.N.B. Corporation(NYSE:FNB)

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SSR Mining Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. as 100.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 117.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSRM to be 475%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, SSR Mining Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 217.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SSR Mining Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SSR Mining Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 8.02%, Quarterly performance is 7.05%, 6 Months performance is 18.97% and yearly performance percentage is 40.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.24% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will report its next earnings on Jan 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for F.N.B. Corporation as 308.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for F.N.B. Corporation is 306.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 311.97 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 300.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FNB to be -3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.45%. For the next 5 years, F.N.B. Corporation is expecting Growth of -2.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on F.N.B. Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, F.N.B. Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.97%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is 11.36%, 6 Months performance is 14.34% and yearly performance percentage is 30.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.35%.