Analysts Recommendations Mastercard Incorporated(NYSE:MA): Hope Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOPE)

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.76/share and a High Estimate of $2.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated as 4.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated is 4.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MA to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.48%. For the next 5 years, Mastercard Incorporated is expecting Growth of 17.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mastercard Incorporated, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 27.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 134.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 50%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mastercard Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 4.62%, Quarterly performance is 9.31%, 6 Months performance is 12.54% and yearly performance percentage is 63.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.20% and Monthly Volatility of 1.34%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hope Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. as 127.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hope Bancorp, Inc. is 125 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 128.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 133.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOPE to be -11.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hope Bancorp, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 566.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hope Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.87%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is 4.49%, 6 Months performance is 15.58% and yearly performance percentage is 27.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.