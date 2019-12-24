Analysts Estimates and Ratings Pyxis Tankers Inc.(NASDAQ:PXS): Pluralsight, Inc.(NASDAQ:PS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) will report its next earnings on Nov 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pyxis Tankers Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. as 7.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 7.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.47 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pyxis Tankers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 125.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pyxis Tankers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.21%, where Monthly Performance is -2.24%, Quarterly performance is -22.06%, 6 Months performance is 9.26% and yearly performance percentage is 30.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.32% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pluralsight, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pluralsight, Inc. as 87.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pluralsight, Inc. is 86.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 91.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 67.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PS to be -55.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -114.29%. For the next 5 years, Pluralsight, Inc. is expecting Growth of -43.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pluralsight, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -120.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pluralsight, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.87%, where Monthly Performance is -2.04%, Quarterly performance is -1.76%, 6 Months performance is -42.93% and yearly performance percentage is -19.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.46%.