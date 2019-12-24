Analysts Estimates and Ratings Cadence Design Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNS): Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLCM)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. as 595.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is 594 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 598.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 569.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDNS to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.85%. For the next 5 years, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cadence Design Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.19%, where Monthly Performance is 3.53%, Quarterly performance is 6.25%, 6 Months performance is -1.67% and yearly performance percentage is 68.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 1.98%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.57/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 630 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 312 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLCM to be 22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.18%. For the next 5 years, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -97.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -293.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -91.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.66%, where Monthly Performance is 23.59%, Quarterly performance is -8.93%, 6 Months performance is -51.66% and yearly performance percentage is -69.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.12% and Monthly Volatility of 11.12%.