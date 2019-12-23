What do Analysts Say about First Majestic Silver Corp.(NYSE:AG): Zogenix, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZGNX)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AG to be 220%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 500%. For the next 5 years, First Majestic Silver Corp. is expecting Growth of 210.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 161.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 148.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, First Majestic Silver Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.75%, where Monthly Performance is -5.47%, Quarterly performance is -1.33%, 6 Months performance is 29.34% and yearly performance percentage is 85.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 75.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.58% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-6.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-5.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -561.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zogenix, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.23/share and a High Estimate of $-0.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZGNX to be -98.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.12%. For the next 5 years, Zogenix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -194.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zogenix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 439.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -66.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -88.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zogenix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.53%, where Monthly Performance is 14.27%, Quarterly performance is 23.1%, 6 Months performance is 27.72% and yearly performance percentage is 44.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.24% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.